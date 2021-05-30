Baseball: Smoak drives Giants past Hawks

Newsfrom Japan

Justin Smoak homered and drove in three runs to lift the defending Central League champions, the Yomiuri Giants, past the Pacific League's SoftBank Hawks 4-3 on Sunday in interleague action. Smoak singled in two first-inning runs off Tsuyoshi Wada (3-3), and after Kazuma Okamoto broke a 2-2 fifth-inning tie with his 14th home run, Smoak went deep in the eighth inning, driving in an insurance run with his sixth homer of the season. Giants right-hander Shosei Togo (5-2) frequently pitched out of trouble to allow just two runs through five innings and earn the win. The victory was Yomiuri's first...