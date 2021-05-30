Tokyo bourse's governance guidelines to include human rights issues

Newsfrom Japan

Japanese financial regulators will revise the Tokyo Stock Exchange's corporate governance code in June to include a provision requiring listed companies to "respect human rights." The move by Tokyo Stock Exchange Inc. and the Financial Services Agency comes amid heightened pressure on Japanese companies to respond to China's alleged human rights abuses against the Uyghur Muslim minority in its far-western Xinjiang region. With Western governments, including the United States, imposing sanctions on China over allegations of forced labor, firms' responses to such violations are falling under inc...