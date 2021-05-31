Japan April industrial output rises 2.5%, exceeds pre-pandemic level

Newsfrom Japan

Japan's industrial output in April rose 2.5 percent from the previous month, with the index of production at factories and mines exceeding the level before the coronavirus pandemic, government data showed Monday. The seasonally adjusted index stood at 99.6 against the 2015 base of 100, above 99.1 registered in January 2020 before the global spread of COVID-19, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said in a preliminary report. The result followed a downwardly revised 1.7 percent rise in March. The index of industrial shipments increased 2.6 percent to 97.3 while that of inventories fell ...