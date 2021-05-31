Tokyo stocks open lower as gains locked in after Nikkei's jump

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened lower Monday as investors cashed in some gains from the Nikkei's over 2 percent jump late last week. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 57.94 points, or 0.20 percent, from Friday to 29,091.47. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was down 5.34 points, or 0.27 percent, at 1,942.10. Decliners were led by pulp and paper, iron and steel, and marine transportation issues. At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 109.91-92 yen compared with 109.85-95 yen in New York and 109.88-89 yen in Tokyo at 5 p.m. Frida...