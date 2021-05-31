Tennis: Osaka faces French Open disqualification for avoiding media

Newsfrom Japan

French Open organizers have fined Naomi Osaka $15,000 and threatened to disqualify her from the tournament after the world No. 2 skipped a press conference following her first-round victory Sunday over Romania's Patricia Maria Tig. In a lengthy statement, the board of the four Grand Slam tournaments said Osaka had been fined for refusing to "honor her contractual media obligations" and faced suspension or expulsion from the event if she continued to snub the press. Osaka, who sat out the French Open last year, beat 63rd-ranked Tig 6-4, 7-6(4) on the opening day at Roland Garros. In a post on T...