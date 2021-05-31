Tokyo stocks decline in morning as investors lock in recent profits

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks declined Monday morning as investors locked in profits from the Nikkei's sharp rise late last week and awaited more economic data to come out this week. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 220.72 points, or 0.76 percent, from Friday to 28,928.69. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was down 11.58 points, or 0.59 percent, at 1,935.86. Decliners were led by rubber product, iron and steel, and textile and apparel issues.