Baseball: Kikuchi earns 3rd win with impressive start against Texas

Yusei Kikuchi turned in one of his most dominant performances of the season for the Seattle Mariners on Sunday, carrying a no-hitter into the sixth inning of a 4-2 victory over the Texas Rangers. The Japanese lefty earned his third win of the year after striking out five over 6-2/3 innings, while allowing two runs on three hits and a walk at Seattle's T-Mobile Park. His attempt at the Mariners' first no-hitter since James Paxton in 2018 was broken up when Willie Calhoun grounded a single to lead off the sixth. Kikuchi (3-3) exited in the seventh, when he earned two outs but gave up a two-run h...