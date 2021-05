Main events scheduled for Tuesday, June 1

Newsfrom Japan

Main events scheduled in Japan for Tuesday, June 1: -- Finance Ministry to release statistics showing corporate financial results by industry for January-March period at 8:50 a.m. -- Japan Automobile Dealers Association to release new motor vehicle sales in Japan for May at 2 p.m. -- Masakazu Tokura to replace Hiroaki Nakanishi as head of Japan Business Federation, known as Keidanren.