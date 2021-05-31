Dragon made of hydrangea flowers displayed at Kyoto temple

Newsfrom Japan

Six-hundred hydrangea flowers arranged in the shape of an ascending dragon were displayed Monday at a Buddhist temple in Kyoto Prefecture, western Japan, with a wish for a swift end to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Pots of red, white and blue hydrangea flowers in full bloom were placed on the 60 stone steps leading to the main hall of the Mimuroto temple in Uji to trace the shape of a dragon climbing up in search of a gem. Visitors can see the flower dragon until around June 10. The design was inspired by a mandala in the temple, which includes a dragon and a wish-fulfilling gem. "We want ...