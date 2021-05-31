Japan's mass vaccination centers in Tokyo, Osaka get in full swing

Newsfrom Japan

Japan's so-far sluggish COVID-19 vaccination efforts got a lift Monday as two state-run mass inoculation centers in Tokyo and Osaka got up to full speed one week after their opening. The two venues, which are run by Self-Defense Forces personnel and due to operate for three months, reached their target of offering a maximum 10,000 and 5,000 jabs per day respectively as Japan seeks to complete the vaccination of those aged 65 or older, as well those turning 65 this fiscal year, by the end of July. The centers were opened to help speed up a vaccination program that is otherwise being run by loca...