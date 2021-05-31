Japan's Mitsui to invest in managed care service startup MiCare

Newsfrom Japan

Japanese trading house Mitsui & Co., along with the International Finance Corp., will invest a combined $60 million in Singapore-based managed care service startup MiCare HealthTEC Holdings Pte. Ltd. to boost medical service in Southeast Asian markets. Mitsui & Co. (Asia Pacific) Pte. Ltd., a subsidiary of Mitsui & Co., and the IFC, a member of the World Bank Group, will acquire new shares to be allotted by MiCare to them on a 50-50 basis, an official of the Japanese company said Friday, without disclosing their shareholding ratios after the acquisition. MiCare is a subsidiary of Singapore-bas...