Tokyo stocks end lower as investors secure recent gains

Tokyo stocks ended lower Monday as investors secured profits from the Nikkei's sharp rise late last week and moved to the sidelines ahead of major economic data due out this week. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 289.33 points, or 0.99 percent, from Friday at 28,860.08. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 24.46 points, or 1.26 percent, lower at 1,922.98. Decliners were led by real estate, bank, and machinery issues.