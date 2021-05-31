Japanese gov't confirms safety of sailors detained by Russia

Newsfrom Japan

The government has confirmed the safety of all crew members of a Japanese fishing boat seized by Russia in waters off Japan's northernmost main island of Hokkaido last week, its top spokesman said Monday. Tokyo has urged Moscow to release the 14 sailors of the Eiho Maru No. 172 belonging to a fishery cooperative based in Hokkaido's Wakkanai as early as possible and provide information on their health, Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato told a news conference. Kato said the Russian side had supplied food, fuel and other supplies to the fishing boat. Japan has been collecting information thr...