URGENT: China to allow couples to have 3rd child amid low birthrate

Newsfrom Japan

The ruling Chinese Communist Party has decided to allow the country's married couples to have a third child, the official Xinhua News Agency reported Monday, amid concern over the low birthrate. China's population has been aging, due largely to its "one-child policy" introduced in 1979. But it was decided in 2016 that the policy would be scrapped as worries grew that a rapidly aging population would constrain the nation's economic expansion. The government has recently allowed all married couples to have a second child, but China has not seen a baby boom so far.