CORRECTION (:Hydrangea:)

Newsfrom Japan

In the story headlined "Dragon made of hydrangea flowers displayed at Kyoto temple," please note the following CORRECTION. In the lead, please read...Six-hundred hydrangea flower pots...(not...Six-hundred hydrangea flowers...as sent). At 5th graf, please read...Around 20,000 hydrangea plants...(not...Around 20,000 hydrangea flowers...as sent). A corrected version will move momentarily.