China brushes aside U.S. accusation of forced labor on fishing fleet

China on Monday brushed aside the U.S. accusation of forced labor on a fleet of fishing vessels, saying such information is "purely fabricated." On Friday, the U.S. government said it had blocked imports of tuna and other seafood harvested by the fleet operated by a company based in China's northeastern port city of Dalian over alleged forced labor. The U.S. claims of "forced labor, crew abuse and salary deduction are completely inconsistent with the facts," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told reporters. "China firmly opposes such political manipulation and calls on the United ...