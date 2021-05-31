Hotel Okura to open new luxury accommodation in Kyoto in 2022

Newsfrom Japan

Hotel Okura Co. said Monday it will open new luxury accommodation in Kyoto in January 2022, anticipating a recovery in demand from inbound and wealthy travelers in a post-coronavirus era. The major hotel operator joins Japanese and foreign rivals including Imperial Hotel Ltd. and Aman Resorts Ltd., which have decided to expand upscale businesses in the ancient capital. The four-floored Hotel Okura Kyoto Okazaki Bettei will offer 60 guest rooms and a restaurant. A room of about 40 square meters for two people will likely be priced between 40,000 yen ($364) and 60,000 yen, while prices for eight...