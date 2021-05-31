No. of Japan visas issued in 2020 drops record 87% due to pandemic

Newsfrom Japan

The number of visas issued by Japan in 2020 dropped around 87 percent from a year earlier, the sharpest decline since comparable records were made available in 1999, due to pandemic-induced travel restrictions, the Foreign Ministry said Monday. A ministry official said Japan's entry ban, toughened quarantine and testing requirements before, upon and after landing, as well as recurring waves of infections had prevented or discouraged foreign visitors from coming to the country. The spread of more contagious variants in Japan has also discouraged people from visiting, the official added. Data re...