Japan to provide 19 bil. yen to TSMC-led advanced chip project

Newsfrom Japan

The Japanese government will contribute around 19 billion yen ($173 million) to a project led by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. to develop chip-making technology in Japan, the industry ministry said Monday. The move comes as the government is struggling to improve the global competitiveness of Japanese firms in research and development of advanced semiconductors indispensable for next-generation telecommunication networks and autonomous driving. Over 20 Japanese firms including electronics maker Ibiden Co. and chemical company Asahi Kasei Corp. will join TSMC, the world's leading chipm...