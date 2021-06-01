Japan's Jan.-March business investment down 7.8% on year

Newsfrom Japan

Capital spending by Japanese companies fell 7.8 percent in the January-March quarter from a year earlier, government data showed Tuesday. Investment by all nonfinancial sectors for purposes such as building factories and adding equipment totaled 14.47 trillion yen ($132 billion), according to the Finance Ministry. Pretax profits at companies covered in the ministry's survey increased 26.0 percent to 20.07 trillion yen, while sales were down 3.0 percent to 334.25 trillion yen. Taking into account the latest capital spending figures, the Cabinet Office is scheduled to release revised gross domes...