Tokyo stocks open flat on vaccination hopes, weaker European shares

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened nearly flat Tuesday as buying on hopes for progress in the COVID-19 vaccination program in Japan was offset by selling on overnight falls in European shares. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 9.47 points, or 0.03 percent, from Monday to 28,850.61. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was down 1.04 points, or 0.05 percent, at 1,921.94. Decliners were led by service as well as information and communication issues, while mining and consumer credit issues led the gainers. At 9 a.m., the dollar ...