Tokyo stocks fall in morning on stronger yen, coronavirus worries

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks fell Tuesday morning as investor sentiment was hurt by a stronger yen and economic data showing the continued impact of the coronavirus on domestic businesses. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average lost 166.11 points, or 0.58 percent, from Monday to 28,693.97. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was down 5.81 points, or 0.30 percent, at 1,917.17. Decliners were led by iron and steel, pharmaceutical and service issues.