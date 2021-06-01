Toyota, Honda suspend vehicle production in Malaysia due to lockdown

Newsfrom Japan

Toyota Motor Corp. and Honda Motor Co. have stopped producing vehicles at their plants in Malaysia, officials of the Japanese automakers said Tuesday, after the Southeast Asian country began a two-week total lockdown to stem the spread of the coronavirus. With the auto industry in the country required to keep the number of workers who report to work at 10 percent or less, both companies apparently decided that the reduced workforce would not be enough to keep their factories running. Toyota has two plants in Selangor State, while Honda has a motorcycle plant in Penang State and a car factory i...