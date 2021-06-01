Japanese system developer APC sets up subsidiary in Singapore

Newsfrom Japan

Japanese system developer AP Communications Co. has established its first overseas subsidiary in Singapore to meet growing Southeast Asian demand for business automation amid the protracted coronavirus pandemic. The wholly owned subsidiary, AP-Comm Asia Pte. Ltd., will sell its own products and services while conducting regional market research and system integration business. The Japanese company, known as APC, offers products and services that reduce the work load on engineers undertaking the development of information technology infrastructure systems by automating and visualizing menial or...