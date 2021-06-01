Dept. stores, cinemas reopen in Tokyo under extended emergency

Newsfrom Japan

Department stores, large cinemas and amusement parks in Tokyo and Osaka Prefecture reopened Tuesday as coronavirus restrictions on some businesses were partially eased under the extended state of emergency until June 20. Such businesses had complained of a severe impact after being requested to close partly or fully in late April when the current virus emergency was first introduced. The government of Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga set new guidelines for them when it extended the virus emergencies in nine prefectures last week, aiming to strike a balance between curbing coronavirus infections a...