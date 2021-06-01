Renesas eyes delay in full output recovery at fire-hit plant to June

Newsfrom Japan

Major auto semiconductor supplier Renesas Electronics Corp. said Tuesday a full recovery in output at a fire-damaged plant in Japan will be delayed to mid-June from May as it needs time to get manufacturing equipment replaced and operational. Output capacity recovered to about 88 percent of pre-fire levels at the end of May at a plant in Ibaraki Prefecture near Tokyo, following a fire on March 19 that came amid a global shortage of chips caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The delay is not expected to affect the time frame for shipments to fully recover in early July, Renesas said. The pandemi...