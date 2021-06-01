Main events scheduled for Wednesday, June 2
Main events scheduled in Japan for Wednesday, June 2: -- Japan to co-host online summit as part of efforts to ensure fair coronavirus vaccine supply to developing countries. -- Niigata District Court to hand down ruling at 3 p.m. in damages lawsuit filed by about 800 plaintiffs against state and Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. over 2011 Fukushima nuclear crisis.