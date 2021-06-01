Tokyo stocks end mixed on dip-buying, weak economic data

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks ended mixed Tuesday as buying on dips was offset by selling on a stronger yen as well as economic data showing the continued adverse impact of the coronavirus on business investment. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 45.74 points, or 0.16 percent, from Monday at 28,814.34. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 3.2 points, or 0.17 percent, higher at 1,926.18. Decliners were led by iron and steel and pharmaceutical issues, while mining and marine transportation issues led gainers.