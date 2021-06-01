Japan, U.S. to hold finance chief talks on Fri. in London

Newsfrom Japan

Japan and the United States are making an arrangement to hold the first face-to-face talks by their finance chiefs on Friday in London, sources close to the matter said Monday. Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso and U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen are expected to affirm their close cooperation toward ensuring a recovery of the global economy during their meeting, which will be held on the sidelines of an in-person gathering of finance ministers from the Group of Seven industrialized nations, they said. Aso and Yellen, who took office in January, held talks over the phone in February. The ...