Soccer: Japan vs Jamaica friendly canceled over virus screening issue

Newsfrom Japan

Japan's international friendly against Jamaica, scheduled for Thursday at Sapporo Dome, has been canceled after 10 players in the Jamaican squad were unable to board their flight due to problems with coronavirus screenings. The Japan Football Association, which announced the cancellation Tuesday, said the confusion over tests prevented visiting players from meeting safety requirements for the match, including a three-day health monitoring period in Japan prior to competition. The JFA is responsible for ensuring players visiting from overseas follow strict safety criteria to prevent the spread ...