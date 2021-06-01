Basketball: Hachimura delivers career performance in NBA playoff win

Newsfrom Japan

Rui Hachimura scored 20 points and grabbed 13 rebounds in a clutch performance Monday as the Washington Wizards avoided being swept out of the NBA playoffs with a 122-114 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers. Notching his first career playoff double-double, the second-year forward logged 42 minutes and knocked down several big baskets, including a dagger three-pointer that put the Wizards up 118-112 with 45.8 seconds left on the clock in the final quarter. The top-seeded 76ers were looking to finish off the best-of-seven Eastern Conference opening-round series at Washington's Capital One Arena ...