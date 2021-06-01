Malaysia enters 14-day lockdown as COVID-19 cases spike

Newsfrom Japan

Malaysia entered a two-week nationwide lockdown Tuesday as the government moved to contain a spike in COVID-19 cases. The nation's second lockdown during the coronavirus pandemic, following one between March and May last year, comes after confirmed daily new cases reached a record 9,020 on Saturday, with a record one-day death toll of 98. In a televised address on Monday night, Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said, "If a drastic action is not taken immediately, it is feared that the health care system in our country will collapse and we will face a greater catastrophe." Only essential manufact...