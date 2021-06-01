China urges European nations to resume talks on investment pact

Newsfrom Japan

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi urged his three counterparts from the European Union to resume talks on the China-EU investment pact, his ministry said Tuesday, with bilateral ties souring over Beijing's alleged human rights abuses. A "strategic communication" between China and Europe is taking place against the backdrop of a "new situation and new challenges," Wang was quoted by the Foreign Ministry as saying following his meeting with Hungarian foreign and trade minister Peter Szijjarto in Guizhou Province. Wang's remarks came after Brussels voted in May to freeze talks over ratification of...