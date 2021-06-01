Basketball: Jets crowned B-League champs after narrow win over Brex

Newsfrom Japan

The Chiba Jets clinched their maiden B-League championship Tuesday after holding off Utsunomiya Brex 71-62 in the deciding third game of the finals. Gavin Edwards led the way for Chiba with 15 points and 6 rebounds, while finals MVP Sebastian Saiz scored 12 points, including a crucial tip-in off a missed basket to put the Jets up 65-60 with 38 seconds left. The victory at Yokohama Arena was a case of third time lucky for the Jets, who finished runners-up to Alvark Tokyo in 2018 and 2019, in the last two full seasons before the coronavirus pandemic forced the abandonment of the 2019-2020 campai...