Japan's biggest business lobby gets new chief, 1st female vice chair

Masakazu Tokura, chairman of Sumitomo Chemical Co., on Tuesday took the helm of Japan's most powerful business lobby, facing a host of challenges ranging from the coronavirus pandemic and U.S.-China tensions to the fight against climate change. Tokura, 70, was endorsed at a general meeting of the Japan Business Federation, as Keidanren is known, along with online service provider DeNA Co. chairwoman Tomoko Namba, 59, who became the business lobby's first female vice chair in its over seven-decade history. His predecessor Hiroaki Nakanishi, 75, stepped down to focus on his treatment for lymphom...