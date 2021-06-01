Baseball: Yanagi hurls 1-hitter as Dragons stay atop in interleague

Newsfrom Japan

Yuya Yanagi narrowly missed out on a no-hitter but threw a gem Tuesday to help the Chunichi Dragons maintain their fine interleague form, holding the Lotte Marines to a single hit in their 1-0 win. Yanagi (5-1) struck out his first two batters to kick-start another impressive outing for the Central League club, issuing his only walk in the fourth inning and giving up the only hit in the sixth in otherwise a perfect 107-pitch effort at Vantelin Dome Nagoya. "I'm always pumped up, I was in good shape in the bullpen and had confidence," said Yanagi, who struck out eight, won his fifth straight de...