Malaysia says Chinese military planes nearly encroach into airspace

Newsfrom Japan

Malaysia's air force said Tuesday that 16 Chinese military planes flew "suspiciously" close to its national airspace, calling the incident a threat to the country's sovereignty and to flight security. The Royal Malaysia Air Force, in a statement, said that military radar detected the People's Liberation Army Air Force planes just before noon Monday. They entered Malaysia's maritime zone and the Kota Kinabalu "flight information region," or FIR, and then flew close to national airspace about 60 nautical miles off Sarawak state in Borneo. The planes -- flying in "tactical in-trail" formation at ...