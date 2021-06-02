CORRECTED: Police officer nabbed for allegedly stealing luxury watches

Newsfrom Japan

A 23-year-old police officer was arrested Tuesday for allegedly stealing luxury watches and a ring worth a total of about 10 million yen ($91,400) from a house in the central Japan prefecture of Mie, police said. Takuma Iwanaga is suspected of breaking into the house of a company executive in the town of Komono and stealing the items on Tuesday morning, police said, adding that he has admitted to the charges. Iwanaga, who belongs to the criminal affairs division of a local police station, apparently targeted the house after having visited it about two years ago as part of an investigation, acc...