Tokyo stocks open lower after U.S. technology shares decline

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened lower Wednesday as technology and chip-related shares were sold after overnight losses in the tech-heavy Nasdaq index in the United States. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 89.02 points, or 0.31 percent, from Tuesday to 28,725.32. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was down 0.42 point, or 0.02 percent, at 1,925.76. Decliners were led by pulp and paper, precision instrument and information and communication issues. At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 109.50-51 yen compared with 109.45-55 yen in...