FOCUS: Japanese farmers turning to technology to overcome pandemic, aging

Japanese farmers are turning to digital technologies to grow and sell their products as the coronavirus pandemic depresses sales to restaurants and the graying of Japan's population complicates the drive to raise productivity in the labor-intensive sector. Since the outbreak of COVID-19 last year, an increasing number of farmers and fishermen have drawn attention to their plight through Pocket Marche, an online service that brings together farmers, fishermen and consumers. "A substantial number of farmers lost their sales to restaurants due to the pandemic and flocked to our app to sell their ...