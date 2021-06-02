URGENT: 11 TPP members to start talks concerning Britain's entry: Japan

Politics Economy

  • English
  • 日本語
  • 简体字
  • 繁體字
  • Français
  • Español
  • العربية
  • Русский

The 11 members of the Trans-Pacific Partnership decided Wednesday to start negotiations for Britain's entry into the regional free trade agreement, a Japanese minister said. The members made the decision in a virtual meeting of the TPP Commission, the group's top decision-making body, Yasutoshi Nishimura, Japan's minister in charge of TPP negotiations, told reporters. Britain filed a request in February to join what is formally called the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership, or CPTPP, the first accession application by a member outside the participating countr...
Click for full story

Kyodo News

Kyodo News