URGENT: 11 TPP members to start talks concerning Britain's entry: Japan

Newsfrom Japan

The 11 members of the Trans-Pacific Partnership decided Wednesday to start negotiations for Britain's entry into the regional free trade agreement, a Japanese minister said. The members made the decision in a virtual meeting of the TPP Commission, the group's top decision-making body, Yasutoshi Nishimura, Japan's minister in charge of TPP negotiations, told reporters. Britain filed a request in February to join what is formally called the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership, or CPTPP, the first accession application by a member outside the participating countr...