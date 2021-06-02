Tokyo stocks rise in morning on broadened vaccination plan in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks rose Wednesday morning as hopes grew for an accelerated economic recovery after the Japanese government said it will start coronavirus vaccinations at workplaces and universities in late June. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average gained 132.50 points, or 0.46 percent, from Tuesday to 28,946.84. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 16.32 points, or 0.85 percent, at 1,942.50. Gainers were led by mining, real estate and marine transportation issues.