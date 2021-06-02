FOCUS: Decarbonization drive creates supply chain challenges for Japan Inc.

Newsfrom Japan

Gone are the days when Japan was dominant in semiconductor and battery production, industries that are increasingly relevant in the modern world. The need to decarbonize the economy in line with global climate change efforts is serving as a wake-up call to Japanese manufacturers -- as well as the government -- forcing them to rise to the challenge of bolstering sectors that will be critically important to Japan meeting its emissions commitments while finding a competitive edge. Losing the race would deal a serious blow to Japan at a time when automakers, the backbone of the country's manufactu...