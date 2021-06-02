China, U.S. agree bilateral economic ties "very important": Xinhua

Newsfrom Japan

China and the United States affirmed the importance of their bilateral economic ties, Chinese state-run media said Wednesday, following video talks between Chinese Vice Premier Liu He and U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen. "The two sides believed that the China-U.S. economic relations are very important," Xinhua News Agency said, adding they had "extensive exchanges" on the macroeconomic situation as well as on bilateral and multilateral cooperation. Issues of mutual concern were also discussed, the news agency said, without elaborating. Last week, Liu, who serves as China's chief trade neg...