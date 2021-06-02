Japan's KDDI invests in smart city platform startup in Indonesia

Newsfrom Japan

Japanese telecom giant KDDI Corp. has invested in smart city platform provider PT. Qlue Performa Indonesia, aiming to help promote digital transformation in Southeast Asia, beginning from Indonesia. KDDI did not disclose the amount of the investment. The startup, established in 2016, offers a smart city platform using such technologies as internet of things and artificial intelligence to detect, analyze and solve problems in urban infrastructures in Indonesia, KDDI said in a news release Tuesday. Qlue has helped raise city performances through cooperation with a number of authorities and compa...