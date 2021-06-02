Tokyo stocks end higher on hopes for speeding up of vaccine rollout

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks ended higher Wednesday on hopes for an economic recovery with an acceleration of the coronavirus vaccine rollout after the Japanese government said it will start inoculations at workplaces and universities in late June. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 131.80 points, or 0.46 percent, from Tuesday at 28,946.14. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 16.15 points, or 0.84 percent, higher at 1,942.33. Gainers were led by land transportation, real estate and mining issues.