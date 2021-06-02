Monkey in zoo believed to be female for 2 yrs turns out to be male

Newsfrom Japan

A black-handed spider monkey believed to be female for nearly two years turned out to be a male after the animal underwent its first health checkup in April at a northeastern Japan zoo, it said Wednesday. The monkey was born at Sendai Yagiyama Zoological Park in Miyagi Prefecture in July 2019 and named "Karin" following a public vote. Zookeepers were unable to confirm whether he had male sexual organs because he spent most of the time clinging to his mother, so they passed him off as female. The zoo contacted the four people who named the monkey Karin, considered a feminine name, after his sex...