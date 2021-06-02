Fire breaks out at factory in China of Taiwan's major Apple supplier

Newsfrom Japan

A fire broke out on Wednesday at a factory in China of Taiwan's Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., U.S. Apple Inc.'s major supplier, but it did not affect production as there were no casualties, Chinese media reported. The factory in China's southern city of Shenzhen of the electronics maker, internationally known as Foxconn Technology Group, has production lines for Apple's iPhones, according to Taiwan media. Video footage posted on Weibo, China's equivalent of Twitter, showed thick black smoke spewing into the air from some facility. The fire was reportedly extinguished.