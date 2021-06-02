Japan to strengthen domestic chip production under growth strategy

Japan drafted on Wednesday a new economic growth strategy with a strong focus on enhancing domestic development and production of cutting-edge semiconductors, one of the country's vulnerable sectors uncovered during the coronavirus pandemic. Under the annual growth plan covering a range of areas including vaccine strategy and information security, the government aims to "build a system which ensures a steady semiconductor supply" and reduce the country's dependence on foreign manufacturers by offering research funding and encouraging chipmakers to build factories in Japan. The government will ...
