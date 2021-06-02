Thai court fines Myanmar junta-fleeing journalists for illegal entry

Politics Economy Society

  • English
  • 日本語
  • 简体字
  • 繁體字
  • Français
  • Español
  • العربية
  • Русский

A Thai court recently imposed fines on three Myanmar journalists and their two associates who illegally crossed into Thailand to escape a military crackdown and censorship. The five, including three employees of independent broadcasting station Democratic Voice of Burma, were fined 4,000 baht (US$128) each by a court in Chiang Mai, northern Thailand, after pleading guilty to the immigration offense. They potentially face seven months imprisonment if they violate the terms of their one-year probation. After being fined and sentenced, the five were taken into custody by immigration authorities i...
Click for full story

Kyodo News

Kyodo News Society Asia